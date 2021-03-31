Budget battles remain as end of North Dakota’s session nears

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - In the waning weeks of the North Dakota legislative session, lawmakers are still wrestling with where money will be spent in the biggest proposed budget in state history.

Lawmakers always fight over money and this year it is particularly notable. That’s because the Legislature has about $1 billion more cash than expected based on new tax collection estimates.

They also are dealing with a possible billion-dollar bonding proposal, and an expected $1.9 billion from the federal government in coronavirus relief aid. The Legislature’s proposed two-year budget is $15.6 billion, or about $1 billion more than in the current budget.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.