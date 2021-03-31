Advertisement

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn’t wed before Windsor service

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couple’s claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Meghan said that “three days before our wedding we got married.”

“We called the archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,” she said. “So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.”

Justin Welby said the couple were legally married at the castle on May 19, 2018, but would not disclose what occurred at private meetings before that.

“I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false,” said Welby, who is head of the church of England.

Welby told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that “I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.” He said he’d had “a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding.”

In the interview with Winfrey, Meghan claimed that she had experienced racism and callous treatment from the royal household and the press during her time as a working member of the royal family.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews had to pull this pickup and water out of a lake near Kulm, ND.
Fish house and pickup pulled from ND lake
West Fargo Police Department is asking West Fargo High School, Eastwood Elementary, L.E. Berger...
West Fargo school hallway closure lifted
Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
Broadway in Fargo shut down for ESPN promo filming
Charles Harris mugshot 2019
Suspect in murder of local food truck owner pleads guilty, sentenced

Latest News

Mega Millions ticket from the March 30, 2021 drawing is worth $3,000,000.
$3 Million Dollar lottery ticket sold in Fargo
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
A Minnesota family is fighting the discontinuation of medicine for their 2-year-old daughter.
Family says toddler’s life depends on drug that pharmaceutical company discontinued
Open floor plans are out; dedicated spaces for remote work and learning are in.
5 home remodeling trends to watch for in 2021