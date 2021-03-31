Another competency evaluation ordered for Moorhead man accused of murdering, dismembering teen girl

MOORHEAD, .M.N. (Valley News Live) - The case against a Moorhead man accused of murdering, dismembering and throwing away the body of a 19-year-old girl last April has yet again been delayed.

Wednesday afternoon’s hearing was supposed to be a sentencing of 27-year-old Ethan Broad, who is charged with second-degree intentional murder. Broad pled guilty in January and admitted to stabbing Dystynee Avery in the throat with a knife, hitting her over the head with a pipe and bringing her body to his garage. Court documents say in the garage, Broad then dismembered her body and threw it in the trash. Avery’s body was recovered from the Clay County Landfill in late April after a two-day search. However, in mid-February, Broad stated he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea and asked to take the case to trial.

Clay County Judge Tammy Merkins ordered a competency evaluation in his February hearing.

In court Wednesday afternoon, both the state and Broad’s defense stated a report done by Dr. Dr. Nancy Hein-Kolo, a psychologist, did not give an opinion on whether or not she could find Broad competent to continue on with the hearings in his case. The prosecution argued Dr. Hein-Kolo stated enough facts and findings to find Broad competent, while Broad’s defense stated the opposite.

A competency evaluation done on Broad in 2020 found he was competent to stand trial.

Judge Merkins ordered for Dr. Hein-Kolo to do a full evaluation on Broad and stated she must make an opinion on Broads’ competency. If the psychologist is unable to do so, Judge Merkins stated the court will order a new evaluation be done by a new doctor.

Broad’s next hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

