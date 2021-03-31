A Moorhead man is now facing federal sex-related charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 46-year-old James Van Raden is now facing federal charges for sex-related crimes.

Van Raden is charged in U.S. District Court for Coercion and Enticement.

Back in July of 2020, Van Raden was arrested after he allegedly spied on and took pictures of a young girl, and paid to have sex with another young girl. He was charged with three felony charges of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, luring minors by computer and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Court documents say in December of 2019, Van Raden responded to an ad on Craiglist which was looking for a tutor for a 10-year-old girl. The ad was posted by West Fargo Police as part of a proactive investigation.

During the conversation, Van Raden told the ad poster that he had a ‘very taboo mind,’ and admitted to liking bestiality and underage kids. The suspect told the man behind the Craigslist ad that he would like to ‘deflower’ the 10-year-old girl and asked how much it would cost him, to which he was told $500. Van Raden allegedly said he was excited he finally found someone who was willing to sell their daughter for a night.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.