$3 Million Dollar lottery ticket sold in Fargo

Mega Millions ticket from the March 30, 2021 drawing is worth $3,000,000.
Mega Millions ticket from the March 30, 2021 drawing is worth $3,000,000.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Lottery says to check your tickets! A Mega Millions Megaplier ticket worth $3 million dollars was sold in Fargo.

The drawing was on Tuesday, March 30. The winning numbers are 11, 37 47, 53, 56 with a Megaplier 15.

The winning ticket was sold at the Casey’s General Store at 3545 25th Street South in Fargo. Casey’s will receive a $10,000 prize.

The winning ticket ties the record for the largest jackpot sold in North Dakota. The last $3 million dollars was sold in Williston for the May 17, 2016 drawing.

