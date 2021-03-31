Advertisement

2 officers sue Trump over Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riot.
Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riot.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two U.S. Capitol Police officers are suing former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby said Trump should be held responsible for inciting the crowd.

They said they suffered injuries and emotional damages from the attack.

The lawsuit said Hemby “was crushed against the doors” of the Capitol, was “sprayed with chemicals” and bled from his face.

Blassingame claimed he was slammed against a stone column, injuring his head and back.

The lawsuit says Blassingame now suffers from depression.

The two officers have been with the force for a combined 28 years.

Each of them is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Trump hasn’t yet responded to the lawsuit.

WARNING: The video below includes content that may be disturbing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews had to pull this pickup and water out of a lake near Kulm, ND.
Fish house and pickup pulled from ND lake
West Fargo Police Department is asking West Fargo High School, Eastwood Elementary, L.E. Berger...
West Fargo school hallway closure lifted
Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
Broadway in Fargo shut down for ESPN promo filming
Photo of grass fire near Mentor, MN on March 29, 2021.
Crash may be caused by poor visibility due to fire

Latest News

Two Arrested Following Camper Break-ins
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, as his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley...
Hunter Biden says he wouldn’t repeat work for Ukrainian firm
NDT - Top Talkers - March 31
NDT - Top Talkers - March 31
NDT - Seniors and Balance: Part 1 - March 31
NDT - Seniors and Balance: Part 1 - March 31
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
I-29 under construction near Hillsboro