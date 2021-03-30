Advertisement

Wind knocks down tree and power lines, catching home on fire

Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A series of events involving high winds, a downed tree, and power lines are likely what caused a home to catch fire in Wadena County on Tuesday.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says they got the call just before 2:30 a.m. about a mobile home on fire in Lyons Township, which is east of Sebeka and northeast of Wadena, MN.

When deputies arrived on scene, they noticed a tree had been knocked over in the high winds. The tree caused damage to power lines, knocking them down. The power lines were across the roadway and a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Deputies also noted that about three acres of grass and woodland were burning.

The Sebeka and Verndale Fire Departments, along with Minnesota DNR Forestry Fire, battled the fire. The Wadena County Sheriff’s office and Todd Wadena Electric Coop were also on scene.

The mobile home and several pieces of machinery and equipment were damaged.

