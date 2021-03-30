Will COVID-19 be added to the list of immunizations required for K-12, college students?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year parents are encouraged to make sure their kids are up to date on their immunizations before school starts.

In light of COVID-19, some parents are asking the question, will COVID be a regular part of that?

We spoke with the Department of Health to see if this is something in North Dakota’s future.

The state immunization surveillance coordinator says they haven’t had a lot of discussions about this topic, but as of now, they will not be requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for schools or colleges.

Dickinson State University nursing student Jacqueline Murray has already been fully vaccinated, and she says if health officials believe requiring the COVID vaccine for college admission would help prevent COVID-19, she would be okay with it.

“If it’s good, then I think we should do that, but I think the studies will tell us kind of where that’s going to go,” said Murray.

State health officials say they don’t think they would look at adding COVID-19 to the list of immunizations.

“We really choose kind of the ones that have the most potential to spread in the school, and we know that there’s still a lot of questions about the COVID vaccine and want to kind of make sure people are aware that we’re not requiring it in any capacity,” said State Immunization Surveillance Coordinator Jenny Galbraith.

Adding a disease to the immunization list has to go through legislators.

“Requirements are something that actually goes through the legislative process, so we kind of missed the boat even if we had wanted to, but we have a lot to learn still about this vaccine, and it’s not even approved for individuals under 16 yet or authorized for individuals under 16 yet,” said Galbraith.

The latest study shows the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 90% effective at preventing COVID infection among frontline workers.

U.S. health leaders have indicated they expect those results to be just as effective for children once studies are complete, and their use is authorized.

In the meantime, Galbraith reminds parents that they won’t be able to get the COVID vaccine along with other immunizations even when it does become available, and it will require a separate appointment.

