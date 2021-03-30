Video: Kids damage Fargo man’s property, also warns of possible candy bar fundraiser scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is blowing the whistle tonight; Warning of a possible fake candy bar school fundraiser and says he had property in his front yard smashed days later by young kids, all caught on camera.

It happened in the 1500 block of 13 1/2 St. S., just off of University Dr.

It started off innocent enough. A doorbell video from last week shows a young boy knocking on the door and asking the homeowner if he’d like to ‘buy some candy for a school fundraiser.’ The homeowner states a school or activity was never given to him, but he and his wife bought some anyway.

Days later, the homeowner’s doorbell camera caught two more kids knocking on the south Fargo home, and no one answered things got a little aggressive.

One of the kids can be seen on video using his bike to stomp on the home’s solar light, breaking it, before riding away.

Just minutes later, the pair come back and can be seen smashing the small light five more times and then chucking it away. One of the boys then walks down the yard, picks the light up and slings it into the street before riding off for good.

The homeowner tells Valley News Live he believes the two incidents are related, but if not, he says he hopes others in the area are on the lookout for both groups of kids.

The homeowner says the most recent property damage is what got him thinking last week’s candy bar incident may be a scam. He told Valley News Live when he called Fargo Public Schools on Tuesday, he was told there’s not a single candy bar school fundraiser happening right now.

And when our reporter spoke with West Fargo, Oak Grove, Park Christian and JP2 schools, they said door-to-door fundraisers, especially those involving candy, haven’t happened for a long time.

The homeowner tells me while he knows it’s just a cheap light that can be replaced, he’s concerned what type of violence or damage could be next if the kids don’t get their way.

