Traffic on University Drive South will be impacted on April 1st due to house moving process

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic on University Drive South will be impacted for two hours on Thursday, April 1st as crews work to move a house.

According to a press release from the city, a house will be moved from the Fargo Country Club area to its new location south of the city.

The city says to expect delays on University Drive South beginning at 21st Avenue South. The process is expected to last two hours and will include escorts and police officers along the route to direct traffic.

