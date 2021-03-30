Thrift store donations stolen in Grand Forks

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - St. Joseph’s Social Care and Thrift Store in Grand Forks says they caught someone on camera stealing some items that were donated to their store Monday night.

A spokesperson with the store asks for donations to be dropped off during their scheduled times which is 9:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Saturday.

The spokesperson says thefts like this could be prevented if donations are not left after hours.

