Thrift store donations stolen in Grand Forks
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - St. Joseph’s Social Care and Thrift Store in Grand Forks says they caught someone on camera stealing some items that were donated to their store Monday night.
A spokesperson with the store asks for donations to be dropped off during their scheduled times which is 9:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Saturday.
The spokesperson says thefts like this could be prevented if donations are not left after hours.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.