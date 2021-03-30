Suspect in murder of local food truck owner pleads guilty, sentenced

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the two men charged with shooting and killing a Fargo food truck owner has pleaded guilty and will spend over 20 years in prison.

32-year-old Charles Harris III pleaded guilty to murder for the June 2019 death of 38-year-old Jason ‘Jay’ Halvorson, owner of the popular food truck ‘Texas Q BBQ and Catering.’

Court records state Harris will serve 25 years in prison, and will be given credit for the nearly two years of jail time he’s already served.

21-year-old Kareem Lee Byrd Jr. is also charged with Halvorson’s murder.

Halvorson was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. on June 7, 2019, near his food truck in the 300 block of 6th Ave. N.

Documents say Halvorson’s autopsy showed he suffered gunshot wounds from both 9mm and .22 caliber bullets— The same types of firearms found in the vehicle with Harris and Byrd.

When interviewed by police, Byrd allegedly told investigators that he and Harris were in a verbal confrontation with Halvorson. Byrd stated that he and Harris retrieved firearms from somewhere nearby and went back to confront Halvorson.

Byrd stated that both he and Harris fired multiple rounds at the victim before fleeing the area.

However, Harris originally told investigators that he was not directly involved. He told officers that Byrd had gone for a walk and when he came back, Byrd had shot someone ‘around the corner.’ Harris told investigators that he believed the firearms found inside the vehicle were likely the same used in the shooting.

Byrd is still scheduled to go to trial in late July. Court records indicate Harris must cooperate with the state’s case against Byrd should his trial stay on the calendar.

