Advertisement

Arcing Wire Closes West Fargo Intersection

Sparking Wires
Sparking Wires(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police had a portion of 9th street in West Fargo blocked off Monday evening for about an hour. The area between 1st and Main was blocked off because of wires that were sparking.

Valley News Live crews on the scene witnessed wires sparking on one of the power lines in the area.

Police cannot confirm that this is due to the windy conditions.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
West Fargo suspects
Records: Drive-by shooting left 12-year-old WF boy with gunshot wounds to leg
Fatal Accident
Charges amended against teen accused of killing Fargo man in crash
17-year-old seriously hurt after falling asleep and rolling his car near Buxton
Late Sunday night a car was hit by a train after it went under the crossing arms in downtown...
Downtown crash involving a train after a car went under the crossing arms

Latest News

News - Rape survivor speaks out on Minnesota Supreme Court ruling
Rape Survivor Speaks Out On Recent MN Supreme Court Ruling
Car Into Home
Car Runs Into Home
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 29
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 29
News - 10:00PM News March 29 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 29 - Part 1