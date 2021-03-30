Arcing Wire Closes West Fargo Intersection

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police had a portion of 9th street in West Fargo blocked off Monday evening for about an hour. The area between 1st and Main was blocked off because of wires that were sparking.

Valley News Live crews on the scene witnessed wires sparking on one of the power lines in the area.

Police cannot confirm that this is due to the windy conditions.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.