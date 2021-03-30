Advertisement

North Dakota State Fair tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – It may not feel like summer yet, but the 2021 North Dakota State Fair is just a few months away, and tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale at 8:00 a.m. on March 31.

Grandstand Passes cover all the country music concerts plus the Enduro Race and Motocross for $110.

Tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd are $50 and Billy Idol tickets are $40.

The biggest deal the state fair is offering is the Season Gate Pass which lets you into the fair for all nine days for $25.

For more ticket deals and information head over to their website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
Crews had to pull this pickup and water out of a lake near Kulm, ND.
Fish house and pickup pulled from ND lake
West Fargo suspects
Records: Drive-by shooting left 12-year-old WF boy with gunshot wounds to leg
West Fargo Police Department is asking West Fargo High School, Eastwood Elementary, L.E. Berger...
West Fargo school hallway closure lifted
Fatal Accident
Charges amended against teen accused of killing Fargo man in crash

Latest News

Point of View March 30 - Part 2
Point of View March 30 - Part 2
Point of View March 30 - Part 1
Point of View March 30 - Part 1
Point of View March 30 - Part 3
Point of View March 30 - Part 3
Video: Kids damage Fargo man’s property
Video: Kids damage Fargo man’s property, also warns of possible candy bar fundraiser scam
Sports - 6:00PM Sports - March 30
Sports - 6:00PM Sports - March 30