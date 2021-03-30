MVFC Postpones NDSU-SDSU Football Game to April 17

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the North Dakota State-South Dakota State football game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. Tickets purchased for the April 3 game will be valid on April 17.

Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.

