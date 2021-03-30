Moorhead Officer receives Lifesaving Award

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say on February 19th, Officer Zimmel responded to a South Moorhead apartment building for a report of a female possibly not breathing and turning purple.

Police say when Officer Zimmel got to the apartment, he determined that the woman was in fact not breathing and she also did not have a pulse. Officer Zimmel started CPR and a short time later, the woman regained a pulse.

The Moorhead Fire Department and F-M Ambulance arrived on scene and took over care for the woman. Police say it was later determined that the female ingested heroin before the medical issues started.

Moorhead Police say that Officer Zimmel played a substantial role in taking crucial steps in resuscitating the woman.

Chief Monroe has awarded Officer Zimmel the Moorhead Police Department’s Lifesaving Award.

