Moorhead Dairy Queen offering discounts to doctors today

Moorhead’s Dairy Queen is giving doctors 25% off of their order today. All the doctors have to do is show a valid I.D. to get the discount.(Visit Fargo-Moorhead Website)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Historic Ice Cream restaurant in Moorhead is giving back to doctors today.

Dairy Queen, located at 24 S 8th St. in Moorhead, is giving doctors 25% off of their order today.

All the doctors have to do is show a valid I.D. to get the discount.

This will go from 10:00am to 10:00pm today.

