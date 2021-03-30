Moorhead Dairy Queen offering discounts to doctors today
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Historic Ice Cream restaurant in Moorhead is giving back to doctors today.
Dairy Queen, located at 24 S 8th St. in Moorhead, is giving doctors 25% off of their order today.
All the doctors have to do is show a valid I.D. to get the discount.
This will go from 10:00am to 10:00pm today.
