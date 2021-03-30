Four West Fargo schools being asked to close doors to outside traffic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools families and staff are being informed of a community situation requiring four schools in the district to close to outside traffic.

West Fargo Police Department is asking West Fargo High School, Eastwood Elementary, L.E. Berger Elementary and Willow Park Elementary School to close their doors to outside traffic until further notice.

All exterior doors will be locked and admitted visitors will be asked to wait in the office area. Elementary students are still planning to have recess today. High school students arriving on-campus will transition to their next class period at their period change.

In the message, the information indicates that there is no connection to their schools or students in this situation. Valley News Live has reached out about the incident and will provide details as it becomes available.

