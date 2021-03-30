Fish house and pickup pulled from ND lake

NEAR KULM, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fish house and pickup were just pulled from a lake in North Dakota, after it fell through the ice weeks ago.

Tri-State Diving posted on Facebook saying they were notified of the fish house and pickup in the lake by Kulm on March 6. At the time, it wasn’t safe to go out on the ice so the team decided to wait until all the ice melted.

That moment came on Saturday, March 27 when they went out to get the pickup and fish house.

Crews had to use a boat, pickup and tractor to get everything out of the water safely. The complete post with more pictures of the event are below.

On March 6, 2021 I received a call from an individual that his pickup and fish house broke through the ice when they... Posted by Tri-State Diving on Monday, March 29, 2021

