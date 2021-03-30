Fire emergency declared for Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Board of Cass County Commissioners declared a fire emergency and burn ban for Cass County on Tuesday.

The Board says Cass County, North Dakota has been, and continues to be, in a period of abnormally dry conditions. When you add that to recent high winds, the potential for fires increases.

The fire emergency and burn ban prohibits garbage/pit burning, burning of farmland, cropland and/or ditches, and the use of fire to demolish structures without permission from designated fire authority.

The declaration will expire on April 6, unless otherwise deemed necessary to expire by the Board of Cass County Commissioners.

A violation of this burn ban could result in a Class B Misdemeanor charge. Maximum penalties of violating the burn ban is up to 30 days in jail and up to a $1,500 fine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.