Fargo Police report thefts related to “Felony Lane Gang”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning the public to remove valuables from vehicles after several recent reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts. They say the activity appears to be related to a theft ring called the “Felony Lane Gang.”

Jessica Schindeldecker with the Fargo Police Department says this coordinated theft ring travels across the country and breaks into unattended vehicles targeting purses with cash, credit cards, checkbooks and IDs.

While in Fargo, the Felony Lane Gang has targeted fitness centers, daycares, movie theaters, sporting events, cemeteries and parks. Two thefts were reported at fitness facilities in Fargo on March 25 and 26. Schindeldecker adds, they are aware of at least three incidents at fitness facilities in West Fargo where the windows were broken and purses stolen out of vehicles.

Police say, in the past, these individuals have returned to the area and committed additional thefts.

“The Fargo Police Department urges everyone to remove valuables from their vehicles when running errands, going to the gym or dropping off at daycare,” Schindeldecker said.

If you are a victim of theft, remember to notify your bank and to cancel credit cards. If you see any suspicious activity, report it to the police immediately by calling 911. Fargo police say immediate response will be the best way to apprehend these individuals and keep others from being victimized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.