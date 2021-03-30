Essentia Health administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is celebrating a major milestone by administering its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

They dispensed its first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Mid-December. Once they got the other vaccines, the hospital says they were able to pick up the pace due to the increased supply.

To celebrate the 100,000th dose, Essentia will provide treats to all patients and staff at our vaccination sites later this week.

Anyone who is eligible to get the shot can schedule an appointment through MyChart or by calling (833) 494-0836. Please note that appointments are dependent on vaccine supply at each location.

State-specific eligibility information can be found at the following links:

• Minnesota Department of Health

• North Dakota Department of Health

