‘Early Voting’ bill fails

Early voting
Early voting(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State Senators failed a bill that would’ve reduced the number of early voting days from 15 to 9.

Many lawmakers complained about how the election was conducted last year, and sought to limit absentee and early voting opportunities. Thus far, the state senate has put out many of those attempts.

“By spreading it over two weeks, it was easier to get poll workers in multiple rural locations with a limited staff and budget in the counties,” said Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt.

Despite being supported 78 - 13 in the State House, a Senate committee have it a “Do Not Pass” recommendation, which follow senators followed with a 37 - 10 vote to fail it.

