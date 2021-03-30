Crash may be caused by poor visibility due to fire

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says poor visibility due to heavy smoke from a grass fire that ignited Monday may have been a factor in a crash.

It happened before 5:30 p.m. Monday on 320th Street and 120th Avenue Southeast.

A dark-colored pickup hit an Erskine Fire Department vehicle head-on and continued driving, nearly missing another fire truck. The Erskine Fire truck was heavily damaged. The driver was identified as Jesse Hickman. He wasn’t hurt but he was still checked out by medical personnel.

The driver of the pickup was identified as 47-year-old Mark Johnson of Mentor, MN.

The Sheriff’s Office says the case is still under investigation.

