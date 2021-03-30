Advertisement

Clay County receives lowest vaccine distribution in weeks

CCPH has only receive 300 1st dose Moderna shots this week. This is only a third of the overall shots received last week. This shot is ineligible for those ages 16 and 17.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All Minnesota residents over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Clay County Public Health officials say they are gearing for the big change, but vaccine is very limited this week.

During this time, health officials continue to work with targeted groups including food processors, manufacturers, and those with underlying health conditions. Once this group has received their chance to be vaccinated, the general population will be invited.

Another challenge health officials are facing is having to get the vaccine out and administered in a 72 hour window. The staff is receiving the vaccine on Tuesdays and must have it administered by Friday. Staff has still not received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We just need more vaccine,” said Cheryl Sapp, COVID Vaccine Manager. “Once we have more vaccine, we will be able to get more people vaccinated and keep moving in the right direction. I know people are getting tired of being asked to be patient with that, but we are doing everything that we can.”

The good news comes from officials being able to carry over 10% of their unused vaccine. Staff says they have never wasted a single dose. To sign up, head over to www.Claycountymn.gov.

