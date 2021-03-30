Car Runs Into Home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 10 p.m. Monday, police were called to the scene of a car into a home at 1514 11th Street North in Fargo, near the Fargodome.

Officers tell us that the man driving was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and he’s under investigation for driving under the influence.

Witnesses tell Valley News Live the driver was speeding and tried to back out, but he got stuck.

