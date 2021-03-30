Advertisement

Broadway in Fargo shut down for ESPN promo filming

North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A section of Broadway in downtown Fargo was filled with a filming crew instead of cars.

A section of the road near the Fargo Theater was shut down so ESPN could film a promo for former NDSU Bison quarterback, Trey Lance on Monday, March 29.

Lance is considered a hot pick in the NFL draft.

The city tweeted a preview of the filming (below) and says it wishes Trey luck as he moves on from Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna Fargo Facebook post
Fargo restaurant speaks out after bathroom sign angers customer
West Fargo suspects
Records: Drive-by shooting left 12-year-old WF boy with gunshot wounds to leg
Fatal Accident
Charges amended against teen accused of killing Fargo man in crash
FedEx van rollover
Deputies, rescue crews respond to rollover crash in Harwood
News - RV vs. vehicle crash closes Fargo intersection
RV vs. vehicle crash closes Fargo intersection

Latest News

Moorhead’s Dairy Queen is giving doctors 25% off of their order today. All the doctors have to...
Moorhead Dairy Queen offering discounts to doctors today
CCPH has only receive 300 1st dose Moderna shots this week. This is only a third of the overall...
Clay County receives lowest vaccine distribution in weeks
News - Rape survivor speaks out on Minnesota Supreme Court ruling
Rape Survivor Speaks Out On Recent MN Supreme Court Ruling
Car Into Home
Car Runs Into Home