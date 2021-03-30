Broadway in Fargo shut down for ESPN promo filming

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A section of Broadway in downtown Fargo was filled with a filming crew instead of cars.

A section of the road near the Fargo Theater was shut down so ESPN could film a promo for former NDSU Bison quarterback, Trey Lance on Monday, March 29.

Lance is considered a hot pick in the NFL draft.

The city tweeted a preview of the filming (below) and says it wishes Trey luck as he moves on from Fargo.

You may have noticed Broadway was briefly closed to traffic this morning. This closure allowed former @NDSUathletics QB Trey Lance to shoot a promo with @espn. Enjoy this behind-the-scenes look. The #Fargo community wishes Trey good luck as he moves on from The City of #FarMore. pic.twitter.com/kOiipKzOQd — The City of Fargo (@cityoffargo) March 30, 2021

