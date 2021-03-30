Broadway in Fargo shut down for ESPN promo filming
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A section of Broadway in downtown Fargo was filled with a filming crew instead of cars.
A section of the road near the Fargo Theater was shut down so ESPN could film a promo for former NDSU Bison quarterback, Trey Lance on Monday, March 29.
Lance is considered a hot pick in the NFL draft.
The city tweeted a preview of the filming (below) and says it wishes Trey luck as he moves on from Fargo.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.