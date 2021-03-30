Advertisement

245 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 245 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,466 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 124 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.15 percent.

There are now 1,044 active cases in North Dakota, with 15 patients hospitalized.

