10 fire departments working grass fire near Milnor, ND

Fire danger graphic
Fire danger graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILNOR, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another grass fire in the region is forcing fire crews to work overnight and into the morning to try and contain it.

A grass fire is happening by Milnor, just west of McLeod and it’s been burning since 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29.

The Lisbon Fire Department says it’s working the fire, along with the Milnor Fire Department and seven other agencies.

Valley News Live called local authorities to try and get more information, but they’re unavailable at the moment.

Stay with VNL as we follow this fire.

