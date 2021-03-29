Woman fractures man’s skull with hammer in Grand Forks burglary, assault, documents say

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Official charges have now been filed against a Grand Forks woman accused of hitting a man several times with a hammer.

49-year-old Alanna Rose Ranisate is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and burglary.

Grand Forks Police responded to 2339 S. 17th St. around 3:30 p.m. on March 25 to find a 61-year-old man had been hit several times with a hammer. Documents say the victim had lacerations on his head, face and arms, as well as bruising on his back.

Documents say the victim lost consciousness several times before transported to Altru Hospital. Doctors found a skull fracture and possible brain injury in the victim.

Documents say Ranisate didn’t know the victim, didn’t live at the apartment and didn’t have permission to enter into the victim’s home.

Ranisate will be seen in court again in late April.

