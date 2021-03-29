Advertisement

Starting Chauvin trial with opening statements

The opening statements will be before 14 jurors and two alternates. It is being described as a road map where you can basically lay out what you are going to show. Trial expected to last two to four weeks.
By Brian Sherrod, KARE11 and WCCO
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. After two and a half weeks of jury selection, the Derek Chauvin trial will move into the opening statement phase Monday morning with the international spotlight still shining on a heavily fortified Hennepin County Government Center. Judge Cahill has said he expects the trial to last anywhere from two to four weeks, at least.

The opening statements will be before 14 jurors and two alternates. It is being described as a road map where you can basically lay out what you are going to show.

Chauvin is currently charged with three crimes being second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter. The prosecution is going to lay out why certain charges are dropped, what charges will stay and how they are going to prove the charges. The defense is not required to do an opening and is expected to last the entire day.

Judge Cahill says that he expects this trial to last anywhere from two to four weeks. Over this time, witnesses will be called first and they are expecting hundreds. The biggest question now is if Chauvin will testify.

The trial can be viewed on major outlets including CBSN Minnesota, NBC and CNN. Court TV will allow you to stream it through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Vizio smart TVs. Court TV is also available on streaming services from YouTube TV, Pluto TV, FreeCast, XUMO, Select TV, KlowdTV, NKT.tv, Redbox, and Local Now.

