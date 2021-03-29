Advertisement

Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max planes

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Monday it’s expanding its all-Boeing fleet with an order for 100 737 Max airplanes.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil and other countries cleared the plane to resume flying after Boeing changed an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.

Dallas-based Southwest expects aircraft capital spending of about $5.1 billion through 2026.

Under the deal, Boeing could build more than 600 new 737 Max jets for the airline through 2031.

Earlier this month, Chicago-based Boeing Co. reported its first positive net orders for commercial airplanes in 15 months. The orders could indicate that airlines are starting to feel more optimistic about a rebound in travel, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old seriously hurt after falling asleep and rolling his car near Buxton
The fire originated in the living room, resulting in Anthony Delalto almost losing everything...
Fargo man looks to pick up pieces after fire destroys apartment
NDSU, USD canceled
NDSU, USD football game canceled due to COVID-19
Rescue crews pull two people from the water at Dike East Park
Late Sunday night a car was hit by a train after it went under the crossing arms in downtown...
Downtown crash involving a train after a car went under the crossing arms

Latest News

Sen. Thomas Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week...
Sen. Thom Tillis says he’ll have surgery for prostate cancer
Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer are deciding whether they want to form a...
EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner...
Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended
George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
LIVE: Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway