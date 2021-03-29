RV vs. vehicle crash closes Fargo intersection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a car and RV crash.

The crash happened just after 5:00 Monday afternoon in the area of 10th St. N. and 5th Ave. S. in Fargo.

Our reporter on scene says the RV is now resting in someone’s front yard and that a traffic light is out in the area.

A portion of this block is currently blocked off while crews work to clean up the crash and also restore power to the traffic light.

You are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

