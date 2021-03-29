Advertisement

RV vs. vehicle crash closes Fargo intersection

RV vs. vehicle crash
RV vs. vehicle crash(Valley News Live)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a car and RV crash.

The crash happened just after 5:00 Monday afternoon in the area of 10th St. N. and 5th Ave. S. in Fargo.

Our reporter on scene says the RV is now resting in someone’s front yard and that a traffic light is out in the area.

A portion of this block is currently blocked off while crews work to clean up the crash and also restore power to the traffic light.

You are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

