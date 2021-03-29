Records: Drive-by shooting left 12-year-old WF boy with gunshot wounds to leg

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court documents are shedding a new light on a West Fargo shooting that left a 12-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his leg.

West Fargo Police announced Thursday night the arrests of 20-year-old Deonta Taylor and 20-year-old Garret Morin. Both men have since been charged in Cass County Court with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Court documents name two other suspects in this case, however, jail records indicate neither are yet in police custody.

20-year-old Jahmond Montae Walker, of Glyndon, Minn., and 21-year-old Leotis McGee Jr., of Fargo, currently have warrants out for their arrests. Walker is also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, while McGee is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

WFPD responded to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue E. just before 9 p.m. on March 21. Court documents say officers found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot, and officers later learned the boy may suffer permanent loss or impairment from his injuries.

Police located five shell casings from a .223 caliber rifle, and court documents say the victim’s home sustained seven bullet holes.

Documents say the shooting was deemed a ‘drive-by,’ and may have been in retaliation from an earlier incident. Documents say Morin later spoke with West Fargo detectives and admitted to playing a part in the shooting.

Morin stated he and three other people drove in a car from Moorhead, Minn., to West Fargo to purchase marijuana. Documents say Morin told investigators when they drove past the victim’s home, the front seat passenger stated, ‘That’s the house.’ Morin stated they drove around the block, and when they came back, the front seat passenger started firing rounds into the home, before the car then fled the area.

Documents state the driver did not ask for directions to the home the group was looking for, as the driver suggested he knew where he was going.

