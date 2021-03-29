New Pandemic Food Assistance Program for North Dakota Families

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The State of North Dakota announced a new food assistance program on Monday for families whose children are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program will provide EBT cards to eligible families.

The Department of Public Instruction estimates 31,400 North Dakota students will qualify for the program. Benefit amounts for each student “will really depend on the school district’s learning plan,” according to Linda Schloer, director of child nutrition for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Families will receive funds for days that students are distance learning at home. It’s intended to replace the value of meals kids would have received at school. The benefit will equal $6.82 for each day a student has been learning through distance instruction. The amount is the current daily federal reimbursement that schools receive per student for providing a free breakfast, lunch, and after-school snack.

There’s no need to apply for the program. Schools are currently gathering information about which students qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. If your household qualifies, you’ll receive a notification letter and the EBT cards will be mailed out in the coming weeks.

Families who have questions about eligibility can contact the NDDPI’s P-EBT hotline at (701) 328-2732, 711 (TTY). Questions about EBT cards should be directed to the DHS economic assistance division at SNAP-PEBT@nd.gov.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently approved North Dakota’s plan to operate the program, which was approved by Congress last year and signed into law in December 2020.

Individuals and families with lower incomes or whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic can find information about other resources that can help their household budgets, including child care assistance, heating assistance and SNAP, at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp. For information about rental assistance and other resources and services supporting North Dakotans affected by the pandemic, visit ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources.

