London records zero daily deaths from COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) – London on Monday recorded zero daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in over six months.

Official data shows no register of deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the region.

The last daily record of zero deaths in London was on Sept. 14.

The news comes as England’s stay-at-home order was lifted Monday and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, allowing two households or groups of up to six people to meet outdoors.

London’s highest number of daily deaths was recorded last April with a peak of 231 in one day.

The region also surpassed 200 daily deaths in January as England was hit by another wave of cases.

