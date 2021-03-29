London records zero daily deaths from COVID

(CNN) – London on Monday recorded zero daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in over six months.

Official data shows no register of deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the region.

The last daily record of zero deaths in London was on Sept. 14.

The news comes as England’s stay-at-home order was lifted Monday and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, allowing two households or groups of up to six people to meet outdoors.

London’s highest number of daily deaths was recorded last April with a peak of 231 in one day.

The region also surpassed 200 daily deaths in January as England was hit by another wave of cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.