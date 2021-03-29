Hospitals, clinics ready to vaccinate general public in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health announced that the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan will begin with the general public starting Monday. Many hospitals and clinics shared their vaccine availability with the public.

Fargo Cass Public Health officials say that the COVID-19 vaccine operation is now administering the vaccine to North Dakota residents aged 16 and older. Residents are welcome to place their name on their vaccine clinic waitlist by using either an online contact form or by calling the vaccine contact line. The methods can be found on www.FargoCassPublicHealth.com/covidvaccine. This week, FCPH is scheduled to administer 5,500 vaccinations. This is a combination of 1st and 2nd doses.

Essentia Health is now vaccinating all North Dakota residents over the age of 16. The public can schedule their appointments in one of two ways. The first way can be scheduled quickly through your MyChart online patient portal account. This can be found on EssentiaHealth.org. The second way is to call Essentia at (833) 494-0836 to schedule an appointment.

The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health and Altru will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older beginning Monday. The appointments are available as early as Wednesday, April 7th. Officials are continuing to finish vaccinating people in Phase 1C. Appointments for vaccination can be scheduled through MyChart.altru.org or by calling (701) 780-6358. There are 605 first doses scheduled for April 7th.

Sanford Health says that anyone is eligible to receive the vaccine. Beginning Wednesday, March 31st, North Dakota and Minnesota residents will be able to view all open times and schedule their own appointments through My Sanford Chart or at sanfordhealth.org. Those who aren’t Sanford patients or do not have a My Sanford Chart account can complete the vaccine request form on sanfordhealth.org. In both cases, requestors will be contacted with an appointment time.

