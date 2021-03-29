Grass fire closes Highway 2 in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says because of a large grass fire, Highway 2 is currently closed from 140th Avenue SW, which is about 12 miles east of Crookston, to Highway 32.

Deputies are asking you to avoid the area so crews can work to put out the fire.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have a temporary detour in place and the Minnesota State Patrol is helping with traffic control. You can check the latest road closures at 511mn.org.

