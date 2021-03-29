FPD investigating two more cases of women who say their drinks were drugged

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm they are investigating two more cases of drinks being drugged in downtown Fargo.

This marks the fourth reported incident since late January, with three of them happening this month alone.

One of the incidents happened the weekend of the 19th after a female server reported her drink was drugged. The other reportedly happened just this past weekend to a woman who says she was out with a girlfriend and ended up going to the hospital.

All four incidents happened at different bars.

Valley News Live is not naming any of the bars involved, as both Fargo Police and the victims state this could happen anywhere, and police say none of the incidents involve bartenders drugging the drinks.

Fargo Police say at this time it does not appear any of the four incidents are connected, and say no specific drug has been identified as the culprit.

FPD also say they are continuing to investigate and look at surveillance video. Investigators emphasize the importance of reporting incidents like this as quickly as possible to make sure the right evidence is collected from victims before it’s too late, and the search for suspects and justice isn’t further delayed.

Fargo Police urge you to be watchful and accountable for your drinks at all times when out at bars and restaurants and remind you to designate someone else to watch over your drink if you need to walk away from it.

Police also ask if you see someone put something in someone’s drink to report it to both the bar and police immediately.

FPD say a suspect could face charges of felony reckless endangerment or delivery of a controlled substance if caught.

