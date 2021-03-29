Advertisement

Fire crews battle flames near Harwood in dry, windy conditions

Structure fire west of Harwood, ND on March 29, 2021.
Structure fire west of Harwood, ND on March 29, 2021.(Valley News Live)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are working to put out the flames at a structure fire on a property west of Harwood, North Dakota.

The call came in just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday about a shop on fire at 3154 165th Avenue SE in Harwood. That’s northwest of West Fargo.

With dry conditions and high winds, it can be a race against the clock to battle a fire on days like today.

First responders on scene were reportedly working to locate and shut off nearby propane tanks.

Valley News Live has a crew on scene and will update this story when more information is available.

