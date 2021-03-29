Fire crews battle flames near Harwood in dry, windy conditions

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are working to put out the flames at a structure fire on a property west of Harwood, North Dakota.

The call came in just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday about a shop on fire at 3154 165th Avenue SE in Harwood. That’s northwest of West Fargo.

With dry conditions and high winds, it can be a race against the clock to battle a fire on days like today.

First responders on scene were reportedly working to locate and shut off nearby propane tanks.

Valley News Live has a crew on scene and will update this story when more information is available.

