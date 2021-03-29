Downtown crash involving a train after a car went under the crossing arms

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD responded to a call late Sunday night after a car was hit by a train in downtown Fargo. The vehicle went under the crossing arms on Roberts St. N. and was hit by the train. According to FPD, witnesses say that the driver and the passenger exited the car and fled the scene.

At this moment, FPD says there is a possible connection to a call made to the Empire Tavern in regards to a disturbance after the crash. They currently have two people detained and no injuries were reported.

A car late Sunday night was hit by a train in downtown Fargo after it went under the crossing arms. (Aaron Walling/KVLY)

