Deputies, rescue crews respond to rollover crash in Harwood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County deputies and Harwood fire crews responded to a rollover accident at 2884 170th AVE SE.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s office say wind played a factor in a roll-over crash in Harwood tonight along 170th Ave SE.

Officials say the vehicle was driving southbound, into the strong winds and may have overcorrected catching a gust of wind sending the vehicle rolling over off the road down into the ditch by the river.

The Driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old woman who was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

