Clay County opening new offices

The new Clay County Government Center is at 3510 12th Ave. S. Moorhead.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - If you need to get building permits, marriage certificates or pay your property taxes in person, you have a new place to go to in Clay County.

The county is opening a new government center on Monday, March 29 at 3510 12th Ave. S. Moorhead.

The new offices will house the assessor, recorder, auditor, treasurer, planning and zoning, GIS, human resources and central administrative offices. These offices used to be housed in the Clay County Courthouse complex.

Hours at the new location are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

