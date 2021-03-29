Charges amended against teen accused of killing Fargo man in crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been changed for a teen who is accused of causing a crash that killed his friend in mid-February.

19-year-old Elijah Viestenz was originally charged with criminal vehicular homicide, failure to report a death, minor in consumption and minor in a liquor establishment. Police say 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson was in the car with Viestenz at the time of the single-car crash, was thrown from the passenger seat and died from his injuries. Count one against Viestenz has now been changed to manslaughter, with the rest of the charges remaining the same.

Manslaughter is a Class B Felony in North Dakota and carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Nick Samuelson explained to Valley News Live that manslaughter is ‘recklessly causing the death of another,’ while vehicular homicide is ‘causing the death of another while committing a DUI-like offense.’ Samuelson stated that ‘more evidence has comes to light that changed our office’s decision on count one,’ however he could not comment further.

Viestenz will be in court again in late-April. A mugshot is not available of Viestenz as he has never been booked in jail.

