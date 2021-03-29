Car Crash in South Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is back open in south Moorhead after a crash near the intersection of 24th Avenue South and Highway 75 Monday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m.

One lane of traffic on highway 75 had been blocked as first responders worked the scene.

Police had a damaged car towed from the scene, but there’s no word on any serious injuries or what caused the crash.

