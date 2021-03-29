Advertisement

Car Crash in South Moorhead

Moorhead Police respond to car crash at 8th Street and Highway 75 on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Moorhead Police respond to car crash at 8th Street and Highway 75 on Monday, March 29, 2021.(Brian Sherrod Valley News Live)
By Julie Holgate
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is back open in south Moorhead after a crash near the intersection of 24th Avenue South and Highway 75 Monday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m.

One lane of traffic on highway 75 had been blocked as first responders worked the scene.

Police had a damaged car towed from the scene, but there’s no word on any serious injuries or what caused the crash.

