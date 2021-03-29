Art community continues to grow in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The art community in downtown Fargo continues to grow thanks to the Fargo Mini Makers Market. The market has seen growth in the DCR Brewing Company building.

“Honestly I think it’s great for the community, there hasn’t been a lot of exhibits and honestly I don’t think a lot of people realize how many artists and creators are in the Fargo-Moorhead area.” said KT Brock.

The market has served as a space for artists in the Fargo-Moorhead area to meet and promote their work.

The Fargo Mini Makers Market has continued to grow in downtown Fargo. (Aaron Walling/KVLY)

“Honestly, [Brock] has been the founder. She was the one who got us this space,” said Alyssa Brice, an artist in attendance. “She is the one who keeps on check through messages and updated with all of the info so honestly without her I wouldn’t be doing this here.”

“Art is art, it is subjective. If you have something you have created with your hands you are welcomed to participate in this market.” said Brock.

The Fargo Mini Makers Market meets on a monthly basis at the DCR building. For more information on the Makers Market click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.