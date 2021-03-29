Advertisement

Art community continues to grow in downtown Fargo

The Fargo Mini Makers Market has continued to grow in downtown Fargo.
The Fargo Mini Makers Market has continued to grow in downtown Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The art community in downtown Fargo continues to grow thanks to the Fargo Mini Makers Market. The market has seen growth in the DCR Brewing Company building.

“Honestly I think it’s great for the community, there hasn’t been a lot of exhibits and honestly I don’t think a lot of people realize how many artists and creators are in the Fargo-Moorhead area.” said KT Brock.

The market has served as a space for artists in the Fargo-Moorhead area to meet and promote their work.

The Fargo Mini Makers Market has continued to grow in downtown Fargo.
The Fargo Mini Makers Market has continued to grow in downtown Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)

“Honestly, [Brock] has been the founder. She was the one who got us this space,” said Alyssa Brice, an artist in attendance. “She is the one who keeps on check through messages and updated with all of the info so honestly without her I wouldn’t be doing this here.”

“Art is art, it is subjective. If you have something you have created with your hands you are welcomed to participate in this market.” said Brock.

The Fargo Mini Makers Market meets on a monthly basis at the DCR building. For more information on the Makers Market click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU, USD canceled
NDSU, USD football game canceled due to COVID-19
Rescue crews pull two people from the water at Dike East Park
Grand Forks man facing multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash
The fire originated in the living room, resulting in Anthony Delalto almost losing everything...
Fargo man looks to pick up pieces after fire destroys apartment
17-year-old seriously hurt after falling asleep and rolling his car near Buxton

Latest News

Late Sunday night a car was hit by a train after it went under the crossing arms in downtown...
Downtown crash involving a train after a car went under the crossing arms
UND hockey
College Hockey world reacts to North Dakota and Duluth’s 5 OT Classic
17-year-old seriously hurt after falling asleep and rolling his car near Buxton
$10,000 worth of damage after Grand Forks garage fire