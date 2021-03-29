Advertisement

56 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 56 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,466 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 25 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.05 percent.

There are now 921 active cases in North Dakota, with 18 patients hospitalized.

