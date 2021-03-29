26 Arrested at Enbridge Pipeline Protest

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than two dozen people from a dozen different states were arrested in Hubbard County, Minnesota, after taking part in a protest against the Enbridge pipeline.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says approximately 30 protesters were standing on the side of US Highway 71 at a pipeline crossing in Lake Alice Township on March 25. Lake Alice Township is located near Itasca State Park, north of Park Rapids.

When officers arrived, they found numerous vehicles parked along the highway, a crowd standing on the edge of the roadway, and approximately 20 protesters on private property.

A dispersal order was given to those who were on the highway and trespassing on private property. Some moved their vehicles and left the area, but the protesters that remained were locked together in a circle and were surrounding other protesters who also refused to leave.

After removing protesters from the locked apparatuses, officers with Hubbard and Beltrami Counties arrested 26 people. The list of people arrested, along with their charges, is below. You can see the protesters came to Minnesota from more than a dozen different states.

Christian Briones, Garland, TX: Unlawful assembly, trespassing

Micah Lott Carpenter, Arapahoe, WY: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Helen Clanaugh, Duluth, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Joshua Decker, Missoula, MT: Trespassing, unlawful assembly

Daniel Dixon, Washington DC: Trespassing, unlawful assembly

Jennifer Dylkowski, Stacy, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly

Anne Franklin, Arroyo Seco, NM: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Tara Houska, Minneapolis, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

David Ingold, Minneapolis, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly

Elsa Johnson, Boulder, CO: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Michael Kuhn, Minneapolis, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Erik Leigh, Chisago City, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly

Regan Loggans, Brooklyn, NY: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Natalie Marsh, Springfield, VA: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Shane Mcsauby, Grand Rapids, MI: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Joseph Meinholz, Minneapolis, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Nteboheng Mokuena, Baltimore, MD: Public Nuisance, trespassing, unlawful assembly

Danika Pandilla, Monterey, MA: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Victor Puertas, Salt Lake City, UT: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Avery Beattie, Red Wing, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly

Savannah Romero, Tukwila, VA: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Anna Schumacher, Detroit Lakes, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Rafael Feikema, Williamsburg, VA: Public Nuisance, trespassing, unlawful assembly

Natalie Steinberg, Springfield, VA: Trespassing, unlawful assembly

Maya Stovall, Macomb, IL: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process, public nuisance

Maura Sullivan, New Orleans, LA: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process

Katie Woodward, Minneapolis, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly

All of the individuals arrested were transported to the Hubbard County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

