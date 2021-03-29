26 Arrested at Enbridge Pipeline Protest
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than two dozen people from a dozen different states were arrested in Hubbard County, Minnesota, after taking part in a protest against the Enbridge pipeline.
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says approximately 30 protesters were standing on the side of US Highway 71 at a pipeline crossing in Lake Alice Township on March 25. Lake Alice Township is located near Itasca State Park, north of Park Rapids.
When officers arrived, they found numerous vehicles parked along the highway, a crowd standing on the edge of the roadway, and approximately 20 protesters on private property.
A dispersal order was given to those who were on the highway and trespassing on private property. Some moved their vehicles and left the area, but the protesters that remained were locked together in a circle and were surrounding other protesters who also refused to leave.
After removing protesters from the locked apparatuses, officers with Hubbard and Beltrami Counties arrested 26 people. The list of people arrested, along with their charges, is below. You can see the protesters came to Minnesota from more than a dozen different states.
- Christian Briones, Garland, TX: Unlawful assembly, trespassing
- Micah Lott Carpenter, Arapahoe, WY: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Helen Clanaugh, Duluth, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Joshua Decker, Missoula, MT: Trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Daniel Dixon, Washington DC: Trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Jennifer Dylkowski, Stacy, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Anne Franklin, Arroyo Seco, NM: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Tara Houska, Minneapolis, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- David Ingold, Minneapolis, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Elsa Johnson, Boulder, CO: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Michael Kuhn, Minneapolis, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Erik Leigh, Chisago City, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Regan Loggans, Brooklyn, NY: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Natalie Marsh, Springfield, VA: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Shane Mcsauby, Grand Rapids, MI: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Joseph Meinholz, Minneapolis, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Nteboheng Mokuena, Baltimore, MD: Public Nuisance, trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Danika Pandilla, Monterey, MA: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Victor Puertas, Salt Lake City, UT: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Avery Beattie, Red Wing, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Savannah Romero, Tukwila, VA: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Anna Schumacher, Detroit Lakes, MN: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Rafael Feikema, Williamsburg, VA: Public Nuisance, trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Natalie Steinberg, Springfield, VA: Trespassing, unlawful assembly
- Maya Stovall, Macomb, IL: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process, public nuisance
- Maura Sullivan, New Orleans, LA: Unlawful assembly, trespassing, obstructing the legal process
- Katie Woodward, Minneapolis, MN: Trespassing, unlawful assembly
All of the individuals arrested were transported to the Hubbard County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.
