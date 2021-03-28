Windy and Warm Monday, Then Big Cool Down

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A warm front will do a wonderful job of warming us up on Monday, as highs are expected to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies! However, it will be windy with gusts 30-40 mph expected, and humidity values will be low with dry vegetation. A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is in place across the area for Monday. Temperatures then take the roller coaster ride plunge on Tuesday along with a strong cold front. Temperatures drop into the 30s for highs along with the chance for a few spotty flurries, cloudier skies, and continued windy conditions.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The sunshine makes a return on Wednesday and sticks around into the weekend. High temperatures on Wednesday will still be cool in the 30s. Warmer conditions expected Thursday as highs warm into the 50s, and then into the 60s and 70s for most by Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Sunshine continues on Saturday, and highs continue to climb. Expect high temperatures near 70. Easter Sunday looks very mild with highs again in the 70s with a few more clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and very windy. Low: 38. High: 71.

TUESDAY: Much colder. Mainly cloudy & windy. Chance of flurries. Low: 25. High: 34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 18. High: 39.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 22. High: 54.

GOOD FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 37. High: 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 39. High: 72.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Low: 42. High: 75.