Longest game in NCAA Tourney history goes to UMD

FARGO, N.D. (UND Athletics) - Two scoreless opening periods, a wild four-goal third, an offside potential game-winner in overtime and four more overtime periods converged to provide the longest NCAA Tournament game in a bonkers Saturday evening and Sunday morning marathon at SCHEELS Arena in the NCAA Midwest Regional final. Luke Mylymok’s goal in the fifth overtime sent Minnesota Duluth to the NCAA Frozen Four with a 3-2 win over top-seed North Dakota.

The Bulldogs scored two goals 1:20 apart in the third to break a scoreless tie and seemingly take control until Collin Adams and Jordan Kawaguchi each scored extra attacker tallies in the final two minutes to send it to overtime. In the first extra period, UMD appeared to have won it, but it was called offside and we played on. And played on we did-- to the tune of a fifth extra period, making this game the longest in NCAA Tournament history.

UND set the tone early, peppering Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal with eight of the first 10 shots on goal in the opening minutes. Neither team found the back of the net, however, and it was scoreless through one. In the second, North Dakota had to kill of three separate power play opportunities and the Bulldogs killed one themselves as both goalies stood tall. Stejskal made two key saves on Shane Pinto scoring chances while Adam Scheel kept it scoreless with a host of good stops including a denial of Jackson Cates, who sprung free in the deep slot. Scheel got his pads on it and the game entered the third period still scoreless.

UMD will advance to face Massachusetts in the NCAA Frozen Four in Pittsburgh, Pa. The semifinals are on April 8 with the championship set for April 10.

